LSV Asset Management Sells 17,270 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 560,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,270 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.17% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $253,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 5,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 62.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $1,388,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,416,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,181,365. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $8.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $479.61. 1,995,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $489.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.20. The company has a market cap of $154.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $517.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.94.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

