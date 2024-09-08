LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,918,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 134,760 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.05% of Textron worth $336,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 263.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $922,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $1,223,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,085,000 after buying an additional 19,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,140,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Textron Trading Down 1.7 %

TXT stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,340. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.13 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.71%.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.