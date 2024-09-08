LSV Asset Management Has $483.78 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,507,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,559,778 shares during the period. Dell Technologies accounts for about 1.1% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.49% of Dell Technologies worth $483,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after acquiring an additional 25,117 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL stock traded down $5.16 on Friday, reaching $102.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,962,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,379,284. The stock has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.36.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 182.71% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors raised Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $159,018,661.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,725,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,705,689.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,902,278 shares of company stock worth $942,086,320. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

