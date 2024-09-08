LSV Asset Management Has $363.83 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,541,720 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 91,650 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.19% of Applied Materials worth $363,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,514,814,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,611,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3,940.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,175,766 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,912 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 126.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,254,952 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 123.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,976,914 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $407,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,429 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,223,763.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.14.

View Our Latest Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $5.49 on Friday, hitting $174.75. 8,887,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,066,871. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.27. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $255.89. The company has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.