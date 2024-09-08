LSV Asset Management Has $299.30 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,650 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $299,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 108.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Umpqua Bank boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,623.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock worth $3,185,932 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $9.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $387.98. 2,248,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,325. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $403.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $101.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.89.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

