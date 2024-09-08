LSV Asset Management Has $176.93 Million Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,079,602 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $176,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at $925,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,298 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,274. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

