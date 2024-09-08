LSV Asset Management Has $165.98 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,498,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,054 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.54% of Delta Air Lines worth $165,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.3 %

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.03. 8,498,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,510,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average is $46.04.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.