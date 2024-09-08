LSV Asset Management Has $150.30 Million Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,084,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in DaVita were worth $150,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

DVA stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.98. 752,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,248. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.38 and its 200 day moving average is $138.81. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $156.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $9,928,336.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,286,243.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $9,928,336.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,286,243.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,137,038.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,601 shares of company stock valued at $17,525,449. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

