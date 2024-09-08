LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,394,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 218,940 shares during the period. American International Group makes up about 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in American International Group were worth $400,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in American International Group by 199.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American International Group by 303.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in American International Group by 326.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in American International Group by 123.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.91. 7,205,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,151,511. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.60. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.72 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

