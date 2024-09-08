LSV Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,443,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 593,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $184,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 374.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 73,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 58,081 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 304,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 175,964 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 79,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,051,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MRO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.72. 5,639,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,635,349. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average is $27.39.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.61 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.03.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

