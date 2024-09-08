Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Hits $0.0239 on Exchanges

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $49.70 million and $235,997.61 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

