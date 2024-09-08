Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Melius upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3 %

LMT stock opened at $566.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $524.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $578.73. The company has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

