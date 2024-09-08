Lithium Ionic (OTCMKTS:LTHCF) Trading Down 8.1%

Lithium Ionic Corp. (OTCMKTS:LTHCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 6,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 18,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Lithium Ionic Stock Down 8.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54.

Lithium Ionic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Ionic Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company's flagship properties include a 100% ownership in the Itinga lithium project that comprises seven mineral licenses covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares in the prolific Aracuai lithium province; and the Salinas project located in the northeastern part of Minas Gerais state.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Ionic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Ionic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.