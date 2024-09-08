Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 3.3% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Linde were worth $39,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Linde by 8.5% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 28,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $456.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $361.02 and a 1 year high of $479.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $451.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

