Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Bought by Morton Community Bank

Morton Community Bank grew its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LECO. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.29.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.06. 361,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.19 and a 200 day moving average of $215.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Featured Articles

