Liberty Star Uranium & Metals (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Shares Down 24.1%

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 24.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 209,592 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 401% from the average daily volume of 41,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32.

About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona and the Southwest of the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements.

