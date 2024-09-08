Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LRMR opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $13.68. The company has a market cap of $513.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $94,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $106,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $120,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

