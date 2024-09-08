Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.070-0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.0 million-$38.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.5 million.

Lantronix Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of LTRX opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Lantronix has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $139.05 million, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 2.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LTRX. StockNews.com raised Lantronix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantronix

In related news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 23,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $96,753.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,381,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,741,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

