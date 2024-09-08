Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $48.94 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $48.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average of $48.17.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.