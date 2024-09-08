Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes $846,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,496,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,597,000 after buying an additional 18,704 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 475,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 435,822 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 59,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 500,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45,820 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $20.65.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

