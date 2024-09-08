Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes $2.35 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 59,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:USB opened at $44.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.08.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. UBS Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

View Our Latest Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.