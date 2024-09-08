Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes $18.69 Million Position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 351,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,691,000. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Capital Strategies raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 476.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 710,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,826,000 after purchasing an additional 587,261 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,539,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 801.3% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 90,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 80,449 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 21,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFIV opened at $52.60 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.64. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

