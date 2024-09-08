Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,132,000 after purchasing an additional 67,304 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $255,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SDY stock opened at $137.72 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $140.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.50 and a 200-day moving average of $130.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

