Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases Shares of 49,142 Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

