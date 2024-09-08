Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $266.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $399.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.42. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

