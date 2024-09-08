Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Invests $3.39 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Down 4.4 %

PYPL stock opened at $68.89 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Daiwa America raised shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

