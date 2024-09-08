Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys Shares of 49,310 Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Virco Mfg. at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Virco Mfg. by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Stock Performance

Shares of VIRC opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $234.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.65. Virco Mfg. Co. has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $18.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Virco Mfg. ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Virco Mfg. Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

