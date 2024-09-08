Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys New Position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 141,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,000. iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XJH. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 51,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS XJH opened at $39.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.98.

About iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.