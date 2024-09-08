Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires Shares of 134,897 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 134,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $538,948,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 726.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,819,000 after buying an additional 1,987,682 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,355,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,754,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,293,000 after acquiring an additional 881,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 674.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,901,000 after acquiring an additional 583,336 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

EFV stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.26. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

