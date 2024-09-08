Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.
Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of KOD stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $121.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.35.
Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.
About Kodiak Sciences
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.
