Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of KOD stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $121.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.35.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kodiak Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,654,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 10,978 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 31,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Articles

