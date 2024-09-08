Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Keyera from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keyera currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.00.

Shares of KEY opened at C$40.60 on Thursday. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$30.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.08. Keyera had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 139.60%.

In other Keyera news, Senior Officer Eileen Marikar sold 1,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total value of C$74,953.79. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

