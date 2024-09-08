Kerusso Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Kerusso Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 40,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IPG. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,024.6% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPG. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.88.

NYSE:IPG opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $35.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

