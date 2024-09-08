Kerusso Capital Management LLC Invests $3.90 Million in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kerusso Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,022 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,000. United Rentals makes up about 2.8% of Kerusso Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 115.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 2.4 %

URI stock opened at $681.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $703.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $682.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $789.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.15.

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

