Kerusso Capital Management LLC Invests $3.33 Million in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Kerusso Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 114,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,000. Corebridge Financial comprises about 2.4% of Kerusso Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,077,548,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:CRBG opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $34.66.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CRBG. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corebridge Financial

About Corebridge Financial

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.