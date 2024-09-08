Kerusso Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Kerusso Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 63,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000. The Carlyle Group comprises 1.9% of Kerusso Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 506.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CG opened at $37.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.73. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $50.92.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -78.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $733,895.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,141,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,250,142.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,261,559 shares of company stock valued at $82,700,460 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.07.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

