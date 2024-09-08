Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Price Target to $28.00

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TWFG. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TWFG in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TWFG from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TWFG in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TWFG in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TWFG from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Get TWFG alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TWFG

TWFG Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of TWFG opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. TWFG has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $31.91.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $14.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $11.15. The business had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TWFG will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TWFG

In other news, COO Katherine C. Nolan acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,245. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Janice E. Zwinggi acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,991. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Katherine C. Nolan bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 94,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,245. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 30,300 shares of company stock worth $515,100.

TWFG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TWFG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWFG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.