Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 3,725 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,828 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.7% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575,084 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475,631 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 60.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,071,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035,566 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,385,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,169 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Hsbc Global Res lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $18.89 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.51. The company has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

