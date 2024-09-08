Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 14,025 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,025 shares during the period. TotalEnergies accounts for approximately 2.6% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $7,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,144,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,717,000 after buying an additional 379,198 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,920,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,274,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,858,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,383,000 after purchasing an additional 100,059 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,592,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,665,000 after purchasing an additional 86,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,069,000 after purchasing an additional 71,658 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TTE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $66.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average of $69.14. The stock has a market cap of $156.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Articles

