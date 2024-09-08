Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 4,152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 177,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,131,000 after buying an additional 173,248 shares during the last quarter. Umpqua Bank lifted its position in shares of 3M by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 3,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 83,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $128.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.08. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $134.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.43.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

