Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $5.70 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 1.8% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PM opened at $125.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.32. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $127.45. The stock has a market cap of $195.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.70.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

