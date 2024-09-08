Kazera Global (LON:KZG) Stock Price Up 2.5% on Insider Buying Activity

Kazera Global plc (LON:KZG – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.02). Approximately 6,065,505 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 4,618,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.02).

Specifically, insider Dennis Edmonds bought 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £8,500 ($11,176.86).

The company has a market cap of £10.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.54.

Kazera Global plc operates as a mining investment company in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company primarily explores for lithium, diamonds, and heavy mineral sands. It owns 60% interests in the Diamond project, a mining operation located in Alexander Bay, South Africa; Walviskop Heavy Mineral Sands project located in South Africa; and Tantalum and Lithium project located in southeastern Namibia.

