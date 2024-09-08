JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND) Holdings Boosted by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gallacher Capital Management LLC owned about 1.77% of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $397,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Price Performance

JBND opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.44. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $54.65.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

