Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International accounts for approximately 3.4% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.8% in the second quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 197,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,245 shares of company stock worth $295,442. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $67.84 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average of $66.90.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.46.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

