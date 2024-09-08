John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.250-3.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. John Wiley & Sons also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.25-3.60 EPS.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of WLY opened at $43.21 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a positive return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

About John Wiley & Sons

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.74%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

