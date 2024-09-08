Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $152,971.14 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 60.9% against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $152,971.14 and approximately $0.28 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008642 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00013401 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,444.57 or 1.00102046 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008167 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007909 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00008996 USD and is down -43.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $48.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

