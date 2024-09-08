Itaconix (LON:ITX) Trading Up 1.5%

Itaconix plc (LON:ITX – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 165 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.17). 942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 13,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.50 ($2.14).

Itaconix Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £22.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 154.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 165.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Itaconix Company Profile

Itaconix plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of bio-based polymers for personal care, home care, and industrial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers cleaning products, including Itaconix DSP 2K, Itaconix TSI 122, Itaconix TSI 322, Itaconix ONZ 100, Itaconix ONZ 400, and Itaconix ONZ 075; hygiene products, such as ZINADOR (Croda), VELAFRESH ZP20/30, and VELAFRESH SAP80; and beauty products comprising Amaze SP (Nouryon), VELASOFT NE 100, and VELASOFT BR 300.

Further Reading

