iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Purchased by Counterweight Ventures LLC

Counterweight Ventures LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 45,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $64.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $51.27 and a 12-month high of $66.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.52.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

