iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Umpqua Bank

Umpqua Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $86.30 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $93.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.60.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

