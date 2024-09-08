iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Gray Foundation

Gray Foundation lowered its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,930 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Gray Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gray Foundation owned about 0.05% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,427,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,493,000 after buying an additional 1,113,176 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $107,385,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14,795.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 264,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 263,209 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,658,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 57,508.5% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 222,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,238,000 after buying an additional 221,983 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $9.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.93. 5,596,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,895,560. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $144.40 and a twelve month high of $267.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

