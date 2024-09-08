iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) is Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,138 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 5.7% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $26,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVY opened at $131.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.12. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $134.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

